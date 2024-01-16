Bigger is sometimes better! Perfect blend of dough, garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing. Option to add pepperoni or sausage.

Large Cheese Bread Add-ons Marinara Ranch Dressing Pepperoni + $2.00 Sausage + $2.00 Extra Marinara + $1.00 Extra Ranch Dressing + $1.00