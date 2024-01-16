Great Bridge Pizza
Food Menu
Specials
Starters
- Medium Cheese E Bread$8.99
Perfect blend of dough, garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing. Option to add pepperoni or sausage.
- Large Cheese E Bread$10.99
Bigger is sometimes better! Perfect blend of dough, garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing. Option to add pepperoni or sausage.
- Garlic Knots$6.99
Made from scratch garlic knots baked to perfection, then topped off with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and oregano
- Fries$4.50
Crinkle cut fries cooked to a golden brown
Pizza Menu
- Medium Build your own Pizza 12"$11.99
12" Pizza with red sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to make your perfect pizza.
- Large Build your Own Pizza 14"$14.99
14" Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella, add toppings to make your perfect pizza
- Medium Cheese Pizza$11.99
12" pizza with red sauce and the best mozzarella
- Large Cheese Pizza$14.99
14" Pizza with house made sauce and the best mozzarella cheese
- Medium Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
12" Pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and yummy pepperoni
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
14" pizza cooked to perfection topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza$15.99
Chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese. Top drizzled with more barbeque sauce
- Large Barbeque Chicken Pizza$19.99
Chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese. Top drizzled with more barbeque sauce
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped off with ranch dressing
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped off with ranch dressing
- Medium Meat Lovers$15.99
Calling all meat lovers! this 12" pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian bacon. crumbled bacon, sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese
- FMD Large Meat Lovers$19.99
14" pizza for all the meat lover! comes with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, sausage, and cheese
- Medium Supreme Pizza$15.99
12" with all the toppings. Comes with pepperoni, green peppers, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Supreme Pizza$19.99
14" with all the toppings. Comes with pepperoni, green peppers, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Ranch Dressing (per cup)$1.00