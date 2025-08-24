Great Bridge Pizza
Featured Items
Large 1 Topping Pizza
Large Pizza with your choice of 1 topping Can add on more toppings for an additional charge$10.99
Classic Italian Sub with Fries
Ham and salami topped with provolone cheese toasted to perfection. Then topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, oil and vinegar and oregano. Served with a side of crinkle fries.$11.99
Garlic Knots
Made from scratch garlic knots baked to perfection, then topped off with garlic butter, parmesan cheese and oregano$6.99
Food Menu
Specials
6 Wings & Fries
6 Traditional WIngs with a side of crinkle cut fries. Your choice of 1 wing sauce and either ranch or blue cheese$10.99
Fri Large Specialty and Medium 1 topping$25.99OUT OF STOCK
Starters
Medium Cheese E Bread
Perfect blend of dough, garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing. Option to add pepperoni or sausage.$8.99
Large Cheese E Bread
Bigger is sometimes better! Perfect blend of dough, garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing. Option to add pepperoni or sausage.$10.99
French Fries
Crinkle cut fries cooked to a golden brown$4.50
Pizza Menu
Medium Build your own Pizza 12"
12" Pizza with red sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to make your perfect pizza.$11.99
Large Build your Own Pizza 14"
14" Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella, add toppings to make your perfect pizza$14.99
Medium Cheese Pizza
12" pizza with red sauce and the best mozzarella$11.99
Large Cheese Pizza
14" Pizza with house made sauce and the best mozzarella cheese$14.99
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
12" Pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and yummy pepperoni$13.99
Large Pepperoni Pizza
14" pizza cooked to perfection topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni$14.99
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese$15.99
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese$19.99
Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese. Top drizzled with more barbeque sauce$15.99
Large Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese. Top drizzled with more barbeque sauce$19.99
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped off with ranch dressing$15.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped off with ranch dressing$19.99
Medium Meat Lovers
Calling all meat lovers! this 12" pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian bacon. crumbled bacon, sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese$15.99
Large Meat Lovers
14" pizza for all the meat lover! comes with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled bacon, sausage, and cheese$19.99
Medium Supreme Pizza
12" with all the toppings. Comes with pepperoni, green peppers, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese$15.99
Large Supreme Pizza
14" with all the toppings. Comes with pepperoni, green peppers, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese$19.99
Medium Veggie Lovers$15.99
Large Veggie Lovers$19.99
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Your choice of crust, topped with our house-made ranch dressing and then grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese.$15.99
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Your choice of dough, topped with our house-made ranch dressing and then grilled chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese.$19.99
Medium Extreme Pepperoni$15.99
Large Extreme Pepperoni$19.99
Ranch Dressing (per cup)$1.00
Party Pack$99.99
Wings
6ct Traditional Wings
6 traditional wings cooked to a golden brown with your choice of 1 sauce. Sauce choices are barbecue, mild, buffalo, hot, and farlic buffalo.$9.99
12ct Traditional Wings
12 traditional wings served with your choice of 2 sauces. Sauce choices are barbeque, mild, buffalo, hot, and garlic buffalo.$16.99
24ct Traditional Wings
24 traditional wings served with your choice of up to 4 sauces. Sauce choices include barbeque, mild, buffalo, hot, garlic buffalo.$30.99
Subs
Philly Cheesesteak with Fries
Shaved steak, green peppers, and mushrooms topped with provolone. Then toasted and served with a side of fries.$12.99
Turkey and Cheese with Fries
Turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and oil and vinegar. Your choice of toasted or not. Served with fries.$11.99
Chopped Cheese Sub with Fries
Premium beef and provolone cheese cooked and toasted to perfection. Finished off with lettuce and tomato..$11.99