Skip to Main content
Great Bridge Pizza
0
Order Online
Home
/
Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza
$0
Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Chicken tossed in barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, onion and mozzarella cheese. Top drizzled with more barbeque sauce
Great Bridge Pizza Location and Hours
(757) 371-0000
224 battlefield blvd N, chesapeake, VA 23320
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement