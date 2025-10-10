Skip to Main content
Great Bridge Pizza
0
Order Online
Home
/
Turkey and Cheese with Fries
Turkey and Cheese with Fries
$0
Turkey Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and oil and vinegar. Your choice of toasted or not. Served with fries.
Great Bridge Pizza Location and Hours
(757) 371-0000
224 battlefield blvd N, chesapeake, VA 23320
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement